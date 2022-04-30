ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Officer, murder suspect missing after leaving jail for court

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fOnW9hL00

Alabama law enforcement officials said Friday that a corrections officer is missing after leaving a county jail to escort a murder suspect to court.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White left the jail on Friday morning to take the inmate to court. “They have not been seen since," the department wrote.

The vehicle they left the jail in was later located in a shopping center parking lot, the post stated.

The inmate, Casey White, is a suspect being held on a capital murder charge. The inmate and officer are not related though they share the same last name, the sheriff’s office said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a “Blue Alert" on Friday night for the missing officer. “Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” the alert stated.

The sheriff’s office urged people to call 911 if they spot the pair but not approach them. The sheriff’s office said they are seeking to locate any video “that may tell us more about what we are dealing with.”

Comments / 21

Christy Fankhauser Salek
4d ago

Something ain't right with this picture at all....What law enforcement agency sends only one corrections officer to escort a capital murder suspect? Then its officer female officer......The Assistant Director.......

Reply(4)
32
Derrick Staten
3d ago

Since when are high profile inmates escorted anywhere outside of a facility with just one officer 🤔 and with a female at that. Something is fishy 🐟 🤔 👀 😏

Reply(1)
12
FullMetal Jacket
3d ago

STOP TALKING ABOUT IT BEING A FEMALE OFFICER. EQUALITY COMES BOTH WAYS. TAKE THE GOOD WITH THE BAD! This is WHAT WOKE , MODERN WOMEN WANT- EQUALITY!

Reply
4
Related
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WTGS

Police: Man who impregnated teen daughter captured in Georgia

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fulton County deputies tracked down a Massachusetts child sex crimes suspect over the weekend. According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts contacted FCSO's Scorpion Unit about a man accused of impregnating his 14-year-old daughter who had fled the state.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Corrections Officer#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of raping and murdering girl, 11, and killing her mother, brother, 13, and 11 year-old friend

A man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared in court. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on 19 September last year.Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court on Friday after being told his trial would now start on 9 May, not 4 May as previously planned.He was not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
ABC News

ABC News

631K+
Followers
151K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy