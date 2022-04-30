Hood data program seen as boon to local businesses, organizations

Buy Now Rosenstock Hall on the campus of Hood College in Frederick will be the home of Data Driven Frederick, a new data analytics center based at the school. Staff photo by Ryan Marshall

Businesses, nonprofits, and other Frederick County organization soon will have a new source for data on economic trends, local health, infrastructure and other information — an analytics center based at Hood College.

The program, housed at the college’s George B. Delaplaine Jr. School of Business, will be a repository for data obtained by the school’s faculty and students, as well as from organizations in the community.

“We intend it to be a place for our students to really come together and connect with community organizations,” said David Gurzick, an associate professor of management science at Hood and chair of the Delaplaine School.

There will be a wide variety of information, such as the number of building permits issued by the county each month or demographic information that a nonprofit collects about its clients.

The college has been talking with nonprofits and other organizations in the city. They’ve begun planning the first data sets that will be grouped together, he wrote in a follow-up email.

They hope to have the information available in time for the fall semester.

This summer, the school will renovate space in its Rosenstock Hall to house the center. The facility will be known as the Michael and Marlene Grossnickle Young Data Driven Frederick Center, and supported by the Youngs, the Delaplaines, PNC, the Truist Foundation, and others.

The city of Frederick is considering giving the project a $100,000 grant from its American Rescue Plan Act funding as part of its proposed fiscal 2023 budget.

In a statement to the News-Post, Marlene Young wrote that in today’s diverse and rapidly changing societies and economies, people who make decisions need reliable data.

“Data Driven Frederick will be a centralized repository of information about the region’s health, economy, social welfare, land use, and infrastructure,” Young wrote. “It will serve as a dynamic local and regional resource for area leaders in all local and regional sectors of business, both for profit and non-profit, government, education, civic and community to partner with students and faculty to conduct research, analyze data and be a critical component for strategic planning.”

Gurzick wrote that he is hopeful that Hood’s brainpower and the passion and information of groups in the city and county will create a powerful resource.

“Data Driven Frederick seeks to support community organizations in unlocking the potential of their data and do so in a way that leverages the diverse skill set of our faculty, doctoral students, and data scientists in training,” he wrote.

Undergraduate and master’s degree students will use the center’s collection of datasets in their coursework, Gurzick wrote.

MBA students in an Information Management and Technology course will practice crafting data models. Several doctoral students have begun using Data Driven Frederick to house data collected during their thesis research.

They expect that as the number of datasets grows, many doctoral research questions will involve further understanding how the data relate, Gurzick wrote.

Along with the educational aspects, business leaders are excited about how local companies and organizations can use the data.

“[Data Driven Frederick] will be critical to our efforts to sustain and grow our private sector by capturing and freely sharing critical demographic data that will allow entrepreneurs to build business and marketing plans, track consumer spending trends and target new residential and commercial growth patterns,” Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon wrote in an email.

The access to data will also help support nonprofits, a critical part of the chamber’s membership, he wrote.

“Setting baselines is crucial to measuring our success,” Weldon wrote. “Data Driven Frederick represents our best chance to measure how well we do in that important work.”

The center will be a great resource for businesses in Frederick County, but also ones that might move to the county, Helen Propheter, executive director of the county’s Office of Economic Development, wrote in an email.

The data have always been there, but it takes time to gather from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Labor, the U.S. Census Bureau, and other sources, she wrote.

The Hood program will give businesses one location to find what they need.

“It is very important for businesses who are creating long term goal setting or strategic planning to have reliable up-to-date economic trends to assist with their decision making,” Propheter wrote.

Her office gets requests from business owners, site selectors, commercial real estate brokers, municipal leaders and others for timely data showing why a company should move to the county, she wrote.

“It isn’t enough to say we are the fastest growing county by population or our workforce is highly educated, we need to prove it with data. Having a partnership with Hood College and access to Data Driven Frederick, now we all have the access to the great economic trends happening in Frederick County.”