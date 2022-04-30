ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Hood data program seen as boon to local businesses, organizations

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Msf62_0fOnVRDj00
Buy Now Rosenstock Hall on the campus of Hood College in Frederick will be the home of Data Driven Frederick, a new data analytics center based at the school. Staff photo by Ryan Marshall

Businesses, nonprofits, and other Frederick County organization soon will have a new source for data on economic trends, local health, infrastructure and other information — an analytics center based at Hood College.

The program, housed at the college’s George B. Delaplaine Jr. School of Business, will be a repository for data obtained by the school’s faculty and students, as well as from organizations in the community.

“We intend it to be a place for our students to really come together and connect with community organizations,” said David Gurzick, an associate professor of management science at Hood and chair of the Delaplaine School.

There will be a wide variety of information, such as the number of building permits issued by the county each month or demographic information that a nonprofit collects about its clients.

The college has been talking with nonprofits and other organizations in the city. They’ve begun planning the first data sets that will be grouped together, he wrote in a follow-up email.

They hope to have the information available in time for the fall semester.

This summer, the school will renovate space in its Rosenstock Hall to house the center. The facility will be known as the Michael and Marlene Grossnickle Young Data Driven Frederick Center, and supported by the Youngs, the Delaplaines, PNC, the Truist Foundation, and others.

The city of Frederick is considering giving the project a $100,000 grant from its American Rescue Plan Act funding as part of its proposed fiscal 2023 budget.

In a statement to the News-Post, Marlene Young wrote that in today’s diverse and rapidly changing societies and economies, people who make decisions need reliable data.

“Data Driven Frederick will be a centralized repository of information about the region’s health, economy, social welfare, land use, and infrastructure,” Young wrote. “It will serve as a dynamic local and regional resource for area leaders in all local and regional sectors of business, both for profit and non-profit, government, education, civic and community to partner with students and faculty to conduct research, analyze data and be a critical component for strategic planning.”

Gurzick wrote that he is hopeful that Hood’s brainpower and the passion and information of groups in the city and county will create a powerful resource.

“Data Driven Frederick seeks to support community organizations in unlocking the potential of their data and do so in a way that leverages the diverse skill set of our faculty, doctoral students, and data scientists in training,” he wrote.

Undergraduate and master’s degree students will use the center’s collection of datasets in their coursework, Gurzick wrote.

MBA students in an Information Management and Technology course will practice crafting data models. Several doctoral students have begun using Data Driven Frederick to house data collected during their thesis research.

They expect that as the number of datasets grows, many doctoral research questions will involve further understanding how the data relate, Gurzick wrote.

Along with the educational aspects, business leaders are excited about how local companies and organizations can use the data.

“[Data Driven Frederick] will be critical to our efforts to sustain and grow our private sector by capturing and freely sharing critical demographic data that will allow entrepreneurs to build business and marketing plans, track consumer spending trends and target new residential and commercial growth patterns,” Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon wrote in an email.

The access to data will also help support nonprofits, a critical part of the chamber’s membership, he wrote.

“Setting baselines is crucial to measuring our success,” Weldon wrote. “Data Driven Frederick represents our best chance to measure how well we do in that important work.”

The center will be a great resource for businesses in Frederick County, but also ones that might move to the county, Helen Propheter, executive director of the county’s Office of Economic Development, wrote in an email.

The data have always been there, but it takes time to gather from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Labor, the U.S. Census Bureau, and other sources, she wrote.

The Hood program will give businesses one location to find what they need.

“It is very important for businesses who are creating long term goal setting or strategic planning to have reliable up-to-date economic trends to assist with their decision making,” Propheter wrote.

Her office gets requests from business owners, site selectors, commercial real estate brokers, municipal leaders and others for timely data showing why a company should move to the county, she wrote.

“It isn’t enough to say we are the fastest growing county by population or our workforce is highly educated, we need to prove it with data. Having a partnership with Hood College and access to Data Driven Frederick, now we all have the access to the great economic trends happening in Frederick County.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Frederick News-Post

FCC seeking applicants for music scholarship program

Frederick Community College is offering music scholarships to school-aged children. The Shields Music Scholarship Awards allow children ages 6 through 14 to take lessons in piano, woodwinds, brass, strings, guitar, percussion, and voice from FCC music department faculty members. The college has offered the program since 2000. “This unique opportunity...
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Frederick County, MD
Business
Frederick, MD
Government
Frederick, MD
Business
The Frederick News-Post

City looks to increase its electric vehicle fleet

Frederick’s Public Works fleet could be headed to a more electric future, as the city tries to make it easier for residents to own and charge electric vehicles. The Public Works Department would likely use some of its budget for fiscal 2023 to begin a preliminary study of the infrastructure it needs to accommodate more electric vehicles in its fleet, Public Works Director Zack Kershner told the mayor and aldermen Monday night.
FREDERICK, MD
The Frederick News-Post

Health Calendar — May 3

Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 3 through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org. Orientation to Prevent T2 Program — 5:30 p.m....
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

Speakers call for Frederick County to maintain current property tax rate

Some Frederick County residents on Tuesday called on the County Council to maintain the current property tax rate. The county’s proposed real property tax rate for the next fiscal year — $1.06 per $100 of assessed value — has remained the same since 2014. That’s when the last Board of County Commissioners voted for the rate before the shift to a charter form of government, said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Hood College#Real Estate Brokers#First Data#Data Scientists#School Of Business#The Delaplaine School#Delaplaines#The Truist Foundation#American
The Frederick News-Post

Rotary Club collecting bicycles for Africa, Latin America

The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek is collecting bicycles to ship to people with critical transportation needs in South America, Central America and Africa. While bicycles may be used for exercise and fun, they also provide a crucial role in transportation, Rotary Club member Steve Bamonti said Tuesday. Some people rely on them to get to work or school and to access health care, he said.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Herald-Times

Letter: Donate goods at Opportunity House

Opportunity House on West 11th Street has provided a place for people to donate everything but furniture and electronics for more than 50 years. Additionally, all profits from sales are donated locally to support the child care and additional programs at Monroe County United Ministries. More than 60 volunteers perform all tasks with the support of only four part-time employees. Volunteers are always welcome and support for the tasks they choose is provided. Part of our mission is to provide quality used items at a low cost to low income individuals. Patricia Cole, Bloomington This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Letter: Donate goods at Opportunity House
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WDVM 25

Bowser celebrates new housing for seniors

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In Mayor Bowser’s efforts to bring more affordable housing to the D.C. area she and several city representatives have opened new housing units for seniors and their families. The Appleton, the Robeson, and the Rows are all three communities within the Spring Flats community. The project will be able to transform the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as […]
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Prince William body advances $65M in bonds for affordable housing senior complex in Woodbridge

Prince William County officials have preliminarily agreed to help a developer secure $65 million to finance a 250-unit, age-restricted affordable housing complex in Woodbridge. At its meeting Monday, the county’s Industrial Development Authority approved issuing $65 million in bonds to support the Park Landing project. Development authorities are established...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
The Baltimore Sun

As $45 million Lexington Market enters home stretch, vendors have mix of excitement and agitation

It was never going to be easy. Rebuilding Lexington Market, one of the oldest public markets in the country and the largest in Baltimore, was sure to hit bumps in the road. The place itself could be a symbol of all that’s good and bad with city: the gritty charm and tradition alongside the rats, drugs and neglect. City officials scrapped more expensive plans to raze and rebuild the market, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
263
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy