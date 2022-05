NFL international schedule includes Seahawks vs. Bucs in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ten NFL teams will need their passports during the 2022 season. The league announced Wednesday that there will be five international games this upcoming season. That includes the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Seattle Seahawks at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

