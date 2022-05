GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ven Johnson, one of the attorneys representing Patrick Lyoya's family, is addressing Lyoya's criminal record in West Michigan. Some have questioned whether or not an active warrant might have played a role in his client's actions leading up to the fatal officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop on Monday, April 4 near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO