ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

18 facing meth trafficking, money laundering charges after massive Indiana sting

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rT6y_0fOnUtqa00
Meth trafficking, money laundering in Indiana A federal grand jury on Friday, April 29, 2022, indicted 18 people from central and southern Indiana on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. (BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury on Friday indicted 18 people from central and southern Indiana on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Although three defendants remain at large, 15 suspects linked to the methamphetamine trafficking operation were arrested Thursday in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detroit, Michigan, WTHR reported.

According to WXIN, authorities stated that, to date, roughly 82 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,750 fentanyl pills, 35 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of suspected THC gummies have been seized as part of the investigation, as well as nine firearms and an estimated $9,000 in U.S. currency.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana identified the following individuals charged in the sting:

  • Edeer Avila, 38, of Mexico (at large): Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Martin Felix-Garcia, 33, of Phoenix, Arizona (at large): Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
  • Isaias Gonzalez-Torres, 30, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 29, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, of Columbus, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Luis Daniel Hernandez, 24, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Andrew Calix-Maldonado, 27, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Julio Vincente-Guox, 33, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Kenia Acosta, 38, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Victor Vazquez-Hernandez, 41, of Seymour, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Allison Perdue, 24, of Seymour: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • John Whiffing, 47, of Terre Haute, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, of Indianapolis (not yet in custody): Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, of Columbus: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Eulailo Murillo-Resura, 31, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Jendry Medina, 20, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

In addition to federal charges, five defendants face state charges in Jackson County while another faces charges in Bartholomew County, WXIN reported.

If defendants are convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth, they could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison, no less than five years of supervised release, and up to a $10 million fine. If convicted of money laundering, defendants face up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine, WTHR reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Federal prosecutors: Detroit man had vending machine to sell marijuana and pills

DETROIT — A Detroit man is facing a list of charges after investigators said he had 18 guns illegally and was running a vending machine for drugs out of his home. In the criminal complaint outlining the case against Marcellus Cornwell, an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that the bureau began investigating Cornwell in January 2022 after receiving an anonymous tip that Cornwell “had a vending machine on the side of his house that he used to sell marijuana and pills.”
DETROIT, MI
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: Kentucky teacher accused of making fake vaccine cards for field trip

PADUCAH, Ky. — A high school teacher in western Kentucky is accused of creating fake COVID-19 vaccine cards for six students to use on a recent field trip, officials said. Officials with McCracken County Public Schools said they received a complaint on Thursday about the teacher, whose name has not been released, WPSD-TV reported. School officials also declined to disclose where and when the field trip occurred for the McCracken High School students, citing privacy measures for the students and staff members, according to the television station.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Action News Jax

Five stolen Camaros crash after high-speed chase across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — State police have arrested a group of nine people they say were behind stealing cars the from a Michigan auto plant. The cars were first reported stolen from the General Motors plant in Lansing just after midnight Monday, Michigan State Police said in a tweet. When troopers flooded the Interstate 96 area to look for the cars, they quickly found them. “Traffic stops were attempted, but all the vehicles failed to stop and multiple pursuits ensued,” which sent multiple police agencies through multiple counties, state police said on Twitter.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
City
Columbus, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Mexico, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in Prairie Township fatal shooting

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies say a dispute between two men led to a fatal drive-by shooting in western Franklin County over the weekend.    According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:55 a.m., Sunday, deputies responded to several 911 calls about a shooting in the area of Eastham Way in Prairie […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Action News Jax

Georgia street-racing sting nets nearly 90 arrests, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in an Atlanta suburb have arrested nearly 90 people in connection with a street-racing sting, officials said. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County police said Sunday that they arrested 68 adults and 20 minors after officers responded to a report of illegal street racing at Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. The drivers also are accused of surrounding a pizza delivery person’s vehicle and damaging it, police said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS DFW

Fugitive wanted for sex-related charges in Dallas arrested at Texas-Mexico border

EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted in connection with an outstanding felony arrest warrant for alleged crimes of a sexual nature in Dallas.  "Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and this significant apprehension of a person wanted for crimes of a sexual nature underscores their continued resolve and dedication to upholding the CBP border security mission," said Acting Port Director Gilberto Calderon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. Silviano Garcia, 57, a Mexican citizen, was taken into custody on April 30 at the Camino Real International Bridge. He was turned over to Maverick County Sheriff's Office to await criminal proceedings.  
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Southern Indiana#Detroit#Terre Haute#Wthr#Wxin
Action News Jax

Lake City teenager missing, endangered

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City police need your help finding Alydia Jamiya Hawkins, 16. She was last seen in the area of SW Grandview Street. She was wearing a gray sweater, black Puma slides, and brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall,...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Ohio garage collapse leaves cars hanging over massive hole

PARMA, Ohio — A partial garage collapse in Ohio caused a lot of damage. In a Facebook post, the Parma Fire Department shared pictures and videos of the scene, showing a broken pipe spraying water onto cars and flooding the garage. Photos attached to the post show two cars hanging over the hole where the roof of the structure once stood.
PARMA, OH
Action News Jax

Alabama woman investigating attack mauled to death by dogs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is facing a manslaughter charge after her dogs mauled to death a veteran public health employee investigating an earlier attack. Jacqueline Summer Beard, a 17-year Alabama Department of Public Health employee, died Friday while attempting to contact the dogs’ owner in a rural area south of Red Bay, near the Mississippi state line, AL.com reported.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
94K+
Followers
100K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy