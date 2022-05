The White Sox have suffered numerous injuries to start the season, but one ray of sunshine for the club has been Andrew Vaughn, who has made a meaningful impact at the plate so far this year. Drafted third overall by the White Sox in 2019 out of Cal, the college first baseman and 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner has transitioned to the outfield as a Major Leaguer – no small feat.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO