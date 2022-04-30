Iowa man sentenced to over 17 years for child porn charges

EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted in connection with an outstanding felony arrest warrant for alleged crimes of a sexual nature in Dallas. "Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and this significant apprehension of a person wanted for crimes of a sexual nature underscores their continued resolve and dedication to upholding the CBP border security mission," said Acting Port Director Gilberto Calderon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. Silviano Garcia, 57, a Mexican citizen, was taken into custody on April 30 at the Camino Real International Bridge. He was turned over to Maverick County Sheriff's Office to await criminal proceedings.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 MINUTES AGO