Iowa man sentenced to over 17 years for child porn charges
By Taleisha Newbill
WOWT
4 days ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - A 57-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday on multiple charges including child porn. James Anthony Rogers of Davenport was sentenced to over 17 years for two counts of attempted enticement...
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 70-year-old man was threatened after two people trespassed in a vacant apartment. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were sent to the area of 27th and K Street in response to a weapons violation. Police say a 70-year-old victim told officers their...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man charged in the suspicious death of a woman in Council Bluffs last August has pleaded no contest last Tuesday. Ralph Bullard was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Leah Verratti. He pleaded no contest on April 26 to manslaughter, attempted possession...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of chasing a man with a knife was arrested by Brownsville Police. Jessica Anne Baller, 42, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a post by Brownsville PD. On April 29, officers responded to the 1500 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a […]
The New Orleans Police Department arrested 42-year-old Christopher Joseph for Aggravated Assault and after searching his home investigators discovered weapons, drugs, and cash.
The alleged assault happened on May 3, in the 1600 block…
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - In many small communities, the police chief is a one-person department and crimes don’t stop when they’re off duty. While deputies often help with coverage the immediate protection and crime-solving usually falls on the only cop in town. A hit and run that’s frustrating...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two accused of kidnapping three people in Omaha pleads no contest. Devan Spera, 29, and Levi Heilig, 26, are accused of kidnapping three people in October 2021. Spera was charged with three counts of kidnapping. She pleaded no contest to one count of kidnapping...
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - Police in the southeastern Nebraska city of Beatrice say an officer shot and wounded a man in a confrontation in which police say the man yelled he had a gun and reached for his waistband. Radio station KWBE reports that the shooting happened late Saturday night...
EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted in connection with an outstanding felony arrest warrant for alleged crimes of a sexual nature in Dallas. "Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and this significant apprehension of a person wanted for crimes of a sexual nature underscores their continued resolve and dedication to upholding the CBP border security mission," said Acting Port Director Gilberto Calderon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. Silviano Garcia, 57, a Mexican citizen, was taken into custody on April 30 at the Camino Real International Bridge. He was turned over to Maverick County Sheriff's Office to await criminal proceedings.
We're one week away from the primary election and it seems many candidates have enough cash to get their messages out. Over the next few weeks, students will put the finishing touches on the tiny homes. Updated: 3 hours ago. Many of the people outside city hall just don't understand...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Omaha on Tuesday night. Jonathan Walker-Hernandez, 33, didn’t return to the facility after leaving his job in the afternoon, according to authorities. He was listed as back in jail on Wednesday morning.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha mother says a police officer stomped on her adult daughter’s leg while arresting her over the weekend. Phyllis Hollings was shocked and saddened when she watched a video of her 40-year-old daughter Jennifer Carter being arrested by Omaha Police. “I looked at the...
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2018 killing of his pregnant girlfriend. Johnson County prosecutors say a jury convicted 31-year-old Devonte Dominique Wash on Monday for the death of 23-year-old Ashley Harlan, of Olathe, and her unborn child. Wash faces...
