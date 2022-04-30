ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Platte County jail diploma program graduates at least 15 in first year

By Kevin Barry
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPnC8_0fOnSunj00

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — In the first year of a program designed to help jail inmates earn diplomas in Platte County, the Sheriff’s Office said it’s already graduated 15 people.

The goal is to make it less likely that those graduates would end up back behind bars. The Sheriff’s Office is working with A Turning Point Academy , allowing the inmates to earn a full diploma, which can me more helpful than GED once those inmates are released.

Overcrowding forced Platte County Sheriff to transfer inmates

“Depending on what type of career they want to get into, there are some careers that don’t accept GEDs the way they accept high school diplomas,” said Platte County Undersheriff Major Erik Holland.

The diploma program can be started in the prison but finished in another facility, or while the inmate is out on bond or released, allowing them to finish the program regardless of their status.

It also changed the jail’s intake program to collect information about which level of education they completed so that their classes can be tailored to their needs.

Holland said of the 15 people who have completed the program, some had only a few classes to complete while others still had to cover most of the high school curriculum.

“We’ve got to get away from the idea that all we do in the criminal justice system is punish people,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd.

That’s why he said programs like this one make a difference and why his office launched a slightly similar program for first-time offenders.

Zahnd said there are some people the criminal justice system shouldn’t allow to re-enter society again, “but there are a whole lot more people who have maybe made a mistake but the best thing we can do for them is to help them improve their lives and that’s what we try to do with this program.”

Multiple studies show educational opportunities like this drastically reduce the chance that someone will end up back in jail or prison after they get out, but Major Holland points out they even behave better before they’re released.

View the latest Weather Alerts in the Kansas City region on FOX4

“We have seen a significant drop in disciplinary problems from inmates that have participated in or completed the program,” Holland said.

Which is important in a jail that already regularly has more than 200 inmates but only 180 beds for them.

The program has such an impact that at least two inmates in the jail have requested for their sentencing to be delayed because they were so close to wrapping up their diploma requirements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Platte County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
Platte County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
City
Platte City, MO
Platte County, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Prison#Diploma#The Sheriff S Office#A Turning Point Academy#Ged
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy