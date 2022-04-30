Loggers Clinch C2BL’s Fifth Seed With Win Over Mules

Onalaska's Jeremy Larson winds up to deliver a pitch to Stevenson during a home game on April 15..

In its biggest regular-season game this season, Onalaska took care of business and crushed visiting Wahkiakum, 12-0, in five innings during its regular-season finale Friday to secure the Central 2B League’s fifth seed.

It was a crucial win for the Loggers, who would have fallen to the seventh seed with a loss to the Mules. But Ony wasn’t going to be denied with seven batters collecting hits to secure the win.

Ethan Cameron led the offensive attack, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Cooper Lawrence was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Lethon Fitch, Jeremy Larson and Ayden Haag each scored twice.

Larson dealt on the mound, tossing five scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

It was senior night for Cameron, Fitch, Larson and Domanic Serl.

Onalaska (6-8, 5-5 C2BL) now awaits the 2B District IV tournament.