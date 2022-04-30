Miranda Lambert packs ETSU football stadium for concert

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Miranda Lambert took over William B. Greene Stadium Friday night for one of the largest concerts East Tennessee State University has ever hosted.

The crowd at ETSU to see Lambert’s performance was large. ETSU officials said that around 12,000 tickets were sold for the show.

Lambert came on stage around 9:15 p.m. following concert opener The Cadillac Three. And that may have been the loudest that the ETSU stadium has ever been.

Traffic was heavy on State of Franklin before the concert and there was also a long line to get in. But there was another line of people waiting to get beer. Miranda Lambert fans 21 and up were in support of beer sales.

“I think it’s a good entryway,” said concert-goer Tabitha Quillen. “They’re kind of breaking it in slow. I was a student here for a very long time and I’m current faculty. I think it’ll be okay. I think they’re going to manage it well and kind of take care of everybody and make sure everybody has a good time and stays safe.”

The crowd at Friday night’s event was singing and dancing to some of Lambert’s biggest hits. Concert-goers and ETSU students say they can’t wait for big concerts like this to come back to the football stadium.

“I think this is super cool and I love that I got my ticket for free so I think that’s really cool. I’m on the premium field, and I’m really excited to do this,” said ETSU student Tessa Norris.

ETSU Public Safety, the Johnson City Police Department, and other agencies had a presence around the event.

