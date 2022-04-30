ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Miranda Lambert packs ETSU football stadium for concert

By Van Jones, John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2BjW_0fOnPs4U00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Miranda Lambert took over William B. Greene Stadium Friday night for one of the largest concerts East Tennessee State University has ever hosted.

The crowd at ETSU to see Lambert’s performance was large. ETSU officials said that around 12,000 tickets were sold for the show.

Lambert came on stage around 9:15 p.m. following concert opener The Cadillac Three. And that may have been the loudest that the ETSU stadium has ever been.

Traffic was heavy on State of Franklin before the concert and there was also a long line to get in. But there was another line of people waiting to get beer. Miranda Lambert fans 21 and up were in support of beer sales.

New partnership will provide iPads to inmates in Washington Co. TN jail

“I think it’s a good entryway,” said concert-goer Tabitha Quillen. “They’re kind of breaking it in slow. I was a student here for a very long time and I’m current faculty. I think it’ll be okay. I think they’re going to manage it well and kind of take care of everybody and make sure everybody has a good time and stays safe.”

The crowd at Friday night’s event was singing and dancing to some of Lambert’s biggest hits. Concert-goers and ETSU students say they can’t wait for big concerts like this to come back to the football stadium.

“I think this is super cool and I love that I got my ticket for free so I think that’s really cool. I’m on the premium field, and I’m really excited to do this,” said ETSU student Tessa Norris.

ETSU Public Safety, the Johnson City Police Department, and other agencies had a presence around the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Fired Ballad travel nurse turns self in on drug charges

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Ballad Health travel nurse Jacqueline Brewster turned herself in Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center to face four counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud related to an alleged theft of patient medications at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) last year. Brewster’s appearance at Jonesborough came five months after local […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Johnson City, TN
Entertainment
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reveals Heartbreak After 2021 Nashville Concert Was Ruined by Storm

Garth Brooks hits Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend with a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Music City's largest venue that typically hosts the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks'latest large-scale country music capital show was supposed to go down back on July 31, 2021. However, just minutes into the opening performance (a Grand Ole Opry showcase), thunderstorms forced a sudden cancellation. This sent a crowd of an estimated 70,400 — as well as stadium and performance personnel — back out into Nashville as heavy rains poured down. Some sheltered in the stadium and nearby buildings, but this also came amidst continued COVID-19 fears.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

On 'Palomino,' Miranda Lambert wants to be wild and free

Few symbols evoke the feeling of freedom better than the wild horse, a symbol baked into American mythology, particularly that of the American west. It's appropriate, then, that Miranda Lambert, whose Texas roots run deep, would title her new album Palomino: Her eighth solo LP, the album comprises 15 tracks about breaking free, whether running from something that no longer serves her or speeding toward something that does.
MUSIC
Popculture

Miranda Lambert Welcomes Two Special Guests During Tennessee Concert

Miranda Lambert played her first second U.S. show of the year on Thursday night, but it wasn't just any regular domestic date. Lambert's concert was in Franklin, Tennessee, which is located around 30 miles south of Nashville. That means it was Lambert's de-facto Nashville performance, and she was sure to have some special guests from the country music world join her. The first of two special guests at the FirstBank Amphitheater concert was none other than Ashley Monroe, Lambert's best friend and Pistol Annies bandmate.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
WJHL

DA files to try juvenile double homicide suspect as adult

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 16-year-old accused of killing a grandmother and her 7-year-old grandson will appear before a judge in a detention hearing on May 12, according to the 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. Assistant Public Defender Todd Estep, who declined to comment on the case, is representing the juvenile, Armstrong revealed […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etsu#M Current#Cadillac#Washington Co
WJHL

GCSD: Bloody tools found at double homicide scene

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A police report filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) provides additional insight into the scene where deputies found the bodies of Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen. According to a report provided to News Channel 11, deputies arrived at the home in the 7100 block of […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Food City to launch line of Ace Hardware stores in Summer 2022

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Thursday announced that the grocery company will launch its line of Curt’s Ace Hardware stores in the summer. The chain continues to evaluate locations in Abingdon, Bristol, Piney Flats, Erwin and Elizabethton in addition to its recently purchased Mize Farm & Garden Supply Co. in Gray. “We […]
ABINGDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man involved in Kingsport shooting

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday issued a Most Wanted Alert on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a man who escaped an officer-involved shooting at a Kingsport fast-food restaurant Tuesday night. According to the TBI, Cody Keith Christian, 30, of Kingsport, faces several federal charges, including Hobbs Act […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy