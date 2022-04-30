ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Who is Channing Tindall? What Dolphins fans need to know about the 2022 draft pick

By Lou Bezjak
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19h4i4_0fOnPVxt00

South Carolina native and Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

“He shows up on tape, explosive plays time and time again,” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said after Tindall’s selection.

Miami general manager Chris Grier told reporters Friday night that he met with Tindall and then brought him for a vist before the draft. He said Tindall was someone that they had trgeted throughout the draft process.

“His versatility and the speed is what we like. He can play all three downs,” Grier said. “He can play special teams as well. ... We are really excited to get him and were holding on hoping he would be there.”

Here are five things to know about Tindall:

His high school has produced future NFL players

Tindall attended Spring Valley High school in Columbia, S.C., and the school has produced the most NFL players out of any high school in the city. He is the 10th former Spring Valley player to be taken in the NFL Draft joining Michael and Peter Boulware, Andre Roberts, Jim Richter, Travis Williams, Christian Miller, Willie Williams, Lethon Flowers and Tyrone Legette.

Peter Boulware was 1997 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and four-time Pro Bowl selection. He also won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. Roberts is a three-time Pro Bowl selection on special teams and played last year for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Never started a game in college

Tindalll was a four-year player for Georgia but never made a start in the 50 games he appeared in for the Bulldogs. He had a career-high 67 tackles, third most on the team, and 5 1/2 sacks this season.

Big performance in national championship game

Tindall had one of his best games of his career in the Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over Alabama in the national championship game in January.

He tied his career high with eight sacks and had a sack in the game. The 13-yard sack of Alabama’s Bryce Young came when the Crimson Tide was on the Georgia 6-yard line.

Mel Kiper’s favorite

While Tindall might have gotten lost in Georgia’s stacked defensive roster that produced five first-round selections in this year’s draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper had high praise for Tindall leading up to the draft and called him his favorite outside linebacker prospect .

“With Georgia, we’ve talked about them all, but we haven’t talked about some of them enough,” Kiper said on a teleconference with reporters. “We talk about a lot of them a lot, and we know who they are. But some of them are going under the radar, and I’ll give you one off the bat: Channing Tindall.

“Channing Tindall can fly to the football. He can play inside or outside, he gives you a pass rusher inside or outside, someone who can be a great special-teamer. He does not get enough publicity.”

Tindall among fastest at his position

The 6-foot-2, 230- pound Tindall ran the third fastest 40-yard dash among all linebackers at this year’s NFL Combine. He was clocked at a 4.47 40-yard dash. Only Montana State’s Troy Anderson (4.42) and Alabama’s Christian Harris (4.44) were faster.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Columbia, SC
Football
State
Georgia State
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Draft#American Football#Sports#Espn#Lethon Flowers#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
710
Followers
183
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy