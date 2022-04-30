ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Neshoba Central baseball and softball win game one at home

By Shahji Adam
WTOK-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets and Lady Rockets won game one at home for the second round of the MHSAA baseball and softball...

www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Raiders, Gators split softball and baseball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood Softball gets the shutout over Warren East 10-0 Monday, but gets shutout by the Raiders 12-0 in Baseball. In softball, the Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and score four more in the sixth securing the victory in six innings 10-0. The win put Greenwood at 22-3. they will play Bowling Green at home Thursday. Warren East falls to 17-5, they will play South Warren at 5:30 Tuesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Kait 8

2022 Regional Softball Tournament Central

The road to Benton runs through some NEA towns. The Regional Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Brookland, Walnut Ridge, and Marked Tree. We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. 4A East Softball Regional (Brookland) Thursday, May 5th - Quarterfinals. 10:00am: Valley View vs. Robinson.
BENTON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
Philadelphia, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Philadelphia, MS
Sports
City
Philadelphia, MS
City
Lake Cormorant, MS
WTOK-TV

Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Football League Draft made several young men in our state a lot of money this past weekend. Laurel’s Charlie Cross was a first-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks. The former Mississippi Bulldog offensive lineman will when he signs his pro contract be paid a $12.7 million signing bonus and stands to make $21.3 over that contract. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral did not go until the third round with the 94thselection by Carolina and will have a total package of $5.1 million, which includes an $875,000 signing bonus. Ole Miss led the state with six selections as linebacker Sam Williams went in the second round to the Dallas Cowboys. Snoop Conner went in the fifth round to Jacksonville, linebacker Chance Campbell went to Tennessee in the sixth round, while linebacker Mark Robinson went to the Steelers and defensive back Deane Leonard went to the Chargers in the final round. The only other Mississippi State draft selection was defensive back Martin Emerson in the third round to Cleveland. Jackson State’s edge rusher James Houston was selected by Detroit in the sixth round. The Eagles selected in round three former Horn Lake and Georgia linebacker Nakoba Dean as the 68th overall pick. The SEC had 53 players selected to lead the nation for the 16th consecutive year. Georgia led the SEC with 15 selections with LSU next with 10 draftees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
WAPT

12-year-old Mississippi gymnast wins national title

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A 12-year-old Mississippi gymnast is a national champion. Layton Vick won the national championship in the floor exercise during Sunday's competition in Michigan. Vick, Thomas Harvey, 15, and Will Fender, 13, competed in the championships. They all train at Courthouse Gymnastics in Flowood. Coach Kevin White...
FLOWOOD, MS
WTOK-TV

USM snaps skid as Berry ascends to top of wins list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi used a five-run seventh inning to ride out a rough ninth inning and snap a two-game losing streak with a 9-6 win over the University of Alabama-Birmingham Sunday afternoon at Young Memorial Field. The fourth-ranked Golden Eagles (34-10, 17-4 Conference USA)...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Perfect Game#Highschoolsports#Neshoba Central#Mhsaa
The Ledger

10 district baseball, softball games postponed because of weather

The Lakeland-George Jenkins semifinal baseball game in the Class 6A, District 10 tournament was postponed with Lakeland leading 1-0 in the second inning due to thunderstorms and torrential rainfalls on Tuesday at Henley Field in Lakeland. The game will resume at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Lake Bonney Park. It was one of...
WLOX

PLAYOFFS: Baseball and softball (05/02/2022)

Artist Cali Rob says the mural should be completed within two weeks. HAPPENING NOW: Pearl River County holds meeting to decide fate of medical marijuana. There are only hours left on the clock for cities and local governments to decide if they want to opt out of Mississippi's medical marijuana.
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy