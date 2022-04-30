ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Burke; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Iredell; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Randolph; Rockingham; Rowan; Stokes; Surry; Vance; Wake; Warren; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 167 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE BURKE CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX IREDELL NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON RANDOLPH ROCKINGHAM ROWAN STOKES SURRY VANCE WAKE WARREN WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE FRIDAY EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Water begins to affect access to Winset Hollow. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water impacts 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Extreme turbulence makes the river unsafe for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 13.6 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS NORTHWESTERN WAGONER AND EAST CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tulsa.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 15:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Western Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. 1 inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Okmulgee... Bristow Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Haskell... Kiefer Beggs... Mounds Kellyville... Depew Slick... Preston Bald Hill... Stonebluff Welty... Oneta Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 203.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Lincoln; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma North Canadian River near Harrah affecting Lincoln, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie Counties. For the North Canadian River...including Woodward, Woodward, Seiling, Watonga, El Reno, Yukon, Oklahoma City at NW 10th Street, Oklahoma City at Britton Road, Harrah, Shawnee, Wetumka...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Harrah. * WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas along the river may occur in eastern Oklahoma County... the southwest corner of Lincoln County... and northwestern Pottawatomie County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 11.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:05:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Creek The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Deep Fork River near Beggs affecting Okmulgee County. Polecat Creek near Sapulpa affecting Creek County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Polecat Creek near Sapulpa. * WHEN...From late tonight to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, moderate flooding affects pasture lands and oil fields between Sapulpa and the Tulsa County line. Barns and other outbuildings experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. The creek is estimated at 7.3 feet at 7 AM Wednesday. - Forecast...The creek is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 25.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Monroe woman says tornado went right over her Monday

MONROE, Okla. — "I know we've had damage but it could've been so much worse than it actually was," Loretta Turner said. "The good lord was taking care of us." 40/29 has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Le Flore County, Oklahoma Monday afternoon. The tornado was observed on...
MONROE, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Okmulgee and central Okfuskee Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 910 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Cromwell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Okemah... Okfuskee Boley... Bearden Castle... Okmulgee State Park Mason This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 228. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 14.6 Wed 8 am CDT 14.6 14.8 14.9
BROWN COUNTY, IL

