Hannity: Many reporters fear asking Psaki tough questions

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

For video troubleshooting and help click here.

video.foxnews.com

Gutfeld
The Independent

‘I don’t trust ya’: Sean Penn slams Hannity during appearance on Fox News

When actor Sean Penn appeared as a guest on Sean Hannity’s show, the Academy-Award winner found himself unable to dodge a question that had clearly been plaguing the Fox News host with curiosity.Before Penn had agreed to come on Hannity to discuss Ukraine, a country the 61-year-old filmmaker had been in and out of for the past few months as part of a documentary he’s working on about the ongoing war, he’d given Hannity an answer he likely didn’t want to hear.“I don’t trust ya,” Penn said, resharing with the Fox host’s audience what he’d first told Hannity on...
Fox News

Andy McCarthy: 'Overwhelming evidence' Biden discussed Hunter's business deals

Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy joined "America Reports" Wednesday to discuss questions raised by newly-acquired emails that appear to connect President Biden with one of Hunter Biden's business partners from China. ANDREW MCCARTHY: I don’t think we can assume it’s true [Biden never spoke to Hunter about business deals]. There...
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
Salon

Bill Maher on why Republicans are obsessed with pedophilia

On last night's episode of "Real Time With Bill Maher," Maher did a segment with Nancy MacLean, historian at Duke University and author of the "Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America" and David Leonhardt, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and author of the New York Times daily newsletter, "The Morning" in which they discussed what is seemingly the topic of choice for republicans these days ... pedophilia.
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
