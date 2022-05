TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - When Tiffany VunCannon was a student at Trenton Middle and High School, she vowed to never follow in her families footsteps by working in education but said God had another plan in store for her. She has now taught at the school she was raised in for the last 19 years.

