Golden Gate, FL

Golden Gate Estates family worried after stray bullet hits home

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhKXw_0fOnL5uy00

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Sara Kilduff said she was terrified when her son woke her up Wednesday night telling her a bullet and glass was on his bed.

“I got very upset, sweating, crying, and throwing up. Just the thought of something like that happening just innocent while we are at him,” said Kilduff.

Her 12-year-old daughter Addison Kilduff was home alone Wednesday afternoon when the bullet hit the window.

“I didn’t know it had hit the window. I just thought maybe the turkey had moved or something or tried to fly off and hit the window,” said Addison Kilduff.

When they searched the backyard, they saw a bullet hole on either side of the shed, so the bullet went right through it to the window.

“The fact that my brother wasn’t in his room he got so so lucky that he had left and it was only an hour- hour 30 minutes after he left,” said Addison Kilduff.

The family said they hear gunshots often because people like to hunt in the area, but in the eight years they’ve lived there it’s never come so close to home.

The family filed a report with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and they are investigating.

While you can shoot a gun on your property, firing a gun recklessly or negligently is a misdemeanor.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
