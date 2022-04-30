Hunters baseball takes down Hibbing on Friday

Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3. The Twins scored five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming and coasted to their ninth win in 10 games.
The University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) baseball team earned their sixth straight win Tuesday knocking off Northland College 10-5 at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. The Yellowjackets improve to 15-15 overall while the Lumberjacks fall to 4-22. UWS is back in action Wednesday visiting Martin Luther College at 3pm, while Northland...
On the prep diamond Tuesday both the Duluth Marshall baseball and Northwestern softball teams earned shutout wins. The Northwestern Tigers shut out Ashland 8-0 at home to stay undefeated on the season and improve to 10-0. Ellie Peterson pitched 13 strikeouts in the victory. Meanwhile at Wade Stadium Duluth Marshall...
The United States Hockey League (USHL) began Phase 1 of it's 2022 draft on Monday. Among the 150 picks on day one was Hermantown forward Dallas Vieau. He was drafted 91st overall by the Tri-City Storm based in Kearney, Nebraska. Additionally, Grand Rapids defenseman Luka Rohloff was taken 134th overall...
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have declined the fifth-year option on the contract for center Garrett Bradbury. The move sends their 2019 first-round draft pick into the final season of his rookie deal. Bradbury made 45 starts for the Vikings in three years since he was taken with...
The Duluth FC is under a week away from the start of their season, and on Monday they introduced a new crop of BlueGreens to their roster. One of the six people that signed on with the team during the St. Luke's ceremony included University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) defending standout Scott Wilson (Scotland).
Duluth's own C.J. Ham announced on Tuesday that he is bringing his popular youth football camp back to the Northland this summer. The Minnesota Vikings fullback will host the 3rd annual event on June 11th at Duluth Denfeld High School. They will welcome kids from 1st-4th grade from 10am to...
Minnesota snowmobiler Levi LaVallee is always up for a new adventure and a new challenge. Early last year he was in Duluth to film a thrilling video which featured Levi flying around Duluth landmarks. At the time, several personal videos were captured of Levi in the filming process and were...
