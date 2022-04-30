Being a heavy sleeper has never been this dreamy

They say when you drift off to sleep you're supposed to escape from the weight of the world, but really you're meant to snuggle up under it. Not all of us have some one there to tuck us in at night (or during our Sunday afternoon nap-time), but Bearaby weighted blankets are giving us all the independence needed to cocoon ourselves back in to the sleep of our dreams. And with ethically sourced sustainable materials that are good for our bodies and our planet, heavy sleep has never felt this light.

Yes, yes it does. You know the feeling of receiving a really amazing hug? It's a powerful one that's scientifically shown to release dopamine and serotonin, two neurotransmitters that are responsible for helping boost your mood and even create heathy sleeping patterns. The "hug effect" is celebrated in physical therapies and is usually referred to as deep touch pressure or DTP.

Bearaby blankets harness the power of DTP and deliver these huggable sensations straight to your couch or bed – think deep tissue massage of sleep. The thoughtful design reduces anxiety, relieves stress and delivers lasting natural sleep that's comfortable and sustainable.

And we don't just mean sustainable as in lasting through the night. Bearaby blankets are all "planet kind" and are sourced ethically. Their extra cool and "ex-tree-mely" snuggly tree napper is woven with fabric harvested from renewable, closed-loop Eucalyptus wood pulp and their cotton napper is made with internationally certified fair trade 100% organic cotton that doesn't release damaging microplastics into oceans. And speaking of removing plastics from oceans, their ecovelvet fabric is made from recycled marine plastic! True story, each of their ecovelvet nappers takes 900 plastic bottles out of the ocean! And that alone should be enough to help you sleep easy.

Bearaby believes that sleep is the simplest form of self care, and we agree that we all deserve a good night's rest (and the occasional Sunday afternoon sunshine snooze). But in the United States, it's increasingly difficult for people to achieve. According to Forbes, 68% of all Americans have trouble sleeping at night. While Bearaby blankets can't solve everything for us, their planet pledge and ability to "hug" us to sleep certainly helps.

Give them a try, get free shipping and see why heavy sleep has never felt this light.