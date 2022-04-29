ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

“Jerry Jones” Talks About The Dallas Cowboys Winning Without Dak Prescott | RSMS

 2 days ago

We had Dallas Cowboys owner “Jerry Jones” call in...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
The Spun

Cowboys Make Their Feelings About Tyron Smith Very Clear

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Tyler Smith No. 24 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, speculation immediately went to the state of star left tackle Tyron Smith’s future with the team. But the Cowboys brain trust of Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones made it clear that that the eight-time...
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys 2022 Draft: First-round pick divides fanbase, Day 2 can save the day

The Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft Thursday night. War room footage showed executive vice president Stephen Jones on the phone for 10 minutes before the selection. Were the Cowboys trying to execute a trade? Given the fact guys they liked in guards Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) and Zion Johnson (Boston College) were off the board, it made sense the Cowboys find a way to back out of No. 24, pick up some picks, and grab someone else at a better value.
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones Drafts a Hog: Arkansas DT Predicts He'll 'Take Over the Cowboys'

Jones, who played on Arkansas' 1964 National Championship team, was a driving force in bringing the annual Texas A&M-Arkansas game to AT&T Stadium. His wife, Gene, was Miss Arkansas 1960. His son - team vice president Stephen - graduated from Fayetteville and his grandson, John Stephen, is a backup quarterback on Arkansas' team.
ARLINGTON, TX

