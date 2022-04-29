“Jerry Jones” Talks About The Dallas Cowboys Winning Without Dak Prescott | RSMS

The Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft Thursday night. War room footage showed executive vice president Stephen Jones on the phone for 10 minutes before the selection. Were the Cowboys trying to execute a trade? Given the fact guys they liked in guards Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) and Zion Johnson (Boston College) were off the board, it made sense the Cowboys find a way to back out of No. 24, pick up some picks, and grab someone else at a better value.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO