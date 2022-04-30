ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattea Roach continues Jeopardy! streak with 19th win

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
April 29 (UPI) -- Mattea Roach continued her Jeopardy! streak Friday with her impressive 19th win as she competes to become one of the most successful contestants in the trivia game show's history.

Roach, a 23-year-old Canadian tutor, has won more than $460,000 after securing $22,001 from her Friday win. She is now in a three-way tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri for the sixth-most consecutive wins in the show's history.

With two more wins, her streak would pass that of Julia Collins and trail only James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider and Ken Jennings.

Roach, the show's youngest super champion, was challenged in her match Friday by Julian Glander, an animator from Pittsburgh, Pa., and Terri Huggins -- an admissions director in New York.

By the end of the first Jeopardy! round, Roach trailed Glander putting her streak to the test. Glander, who had answered 11 questions correctly and just one incorrectly, had an end-of-round score of $4,200 compared to Roach's $3,400. Roach had 10 correct answers and two incorrect.

But Roach came back strong during Double Jeopardy! after answering 15 questions correctly and just one incorrectly. She won $2,000 for the correct answer of the first Daily Double but lost $4,000 for her second Daily Double answer for an end-of-round score of $17,000.

Glander had an end-of-round score of $11,000 after answering all seven questions he buzzed in for correctly. Huggins buzzed five times with three correct answers for an end-of-round score of $800.

During the Final Jeopardy! round, Roach wagered $5,001 and was the only contestant to answer the question correctly. Glander wagered $6,001 for a final score of $4,999 while Huggins wagered $799 for a final score of just $1.

There were nine Triple Stumpers, where no player answers a question correctly, during the Friday match. Roach has answered 514 questions correctly and 41 incorrectly during her streak, for a ratio of 92%.

Libby Pacris Desembrana
4d ago

Can’t wait till she meet Amy and Matt on jeopardy of champions! Will be a good match! 😊

Robert Alexanfer
4d ago

she is being gave a copy of answers to some questions she is to Young to know some of the questions that are before she' was even born so it means fraud is bring done not fair to others

Amanda Light
4d ago

They got a great picture of her weird pterodactyl hands! One of the most annoying contestants EVER!

