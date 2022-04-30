Grizz fans gather at watch parties for Game 6 against the Timberwolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Anxious fans at Fourth Bluff Park have their eyes fixed on the screen as they watch the Grizzlies battle the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road in game six of their playoff matchup.

And this game is a big one. If the Grizz win, they will advance to the next round!

Memphis has been dazzling us throughout this series, including a 26-point comeback in game three.

