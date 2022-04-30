ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Meet the chef bringing authentic Mexican food to GEODIS Park

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWLBm_0fOnHfYb00

Chef Edgar Victoria has crafted a menu that draws from his childhood in Mexico City.

He loves to cook tacos, sopes, tlayudas, huaraches, and the street snacks that were abundant in the community he grew up in as a child.

For now, he's been selling his food outside Honeytree Meadery and at pop-ups all over Nashville. On Sunday he'll be offering his tacos at GEODIS Park.

"I think the way I like to share the story is I didn't look for the kitchen. The kitchen found me," Victoria said

If you ask him discovering cooking was like falling in love at first sight.

But, growing up, Victoria didn't even know how to work the microwave. Learning the basics required a lot of work.

"I think the most important thing to that was not giving up. You know there was times I was really tired. I worked 15,18 hours. I didn't get any sleep and I had to go back the next day and do it all over again," he said.

He eventually decided to buy a food truck and serve up traditional Mexican dishes. The likes of which challenge people's perception of what authentic Mexican food really is.

"I would see places selling rice and beans with a piece of meat and a scoop of sour cream and people think that's Mexican food, or chimichangas, or Nachos," he said.

And then the pandemic hit.

"I had $1,200 in the bank and I just didn't know what to do," he said.

After biting into a taco, the idea for Alebrije came to him.

"I want to do corn like how my grandma used to do it, but I want to bring all the street snacks, such as the huaraches, and the street tacos, and the sopes," Victoria said.

Victoria has partnered up with Strategic Hospitality and his tacos will be available on Nashville SC match days and for any event taking place at GEODIS Park.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers

Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Food Truck#Cooking#Nashville Sc#Food Drink#Nachos
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Menu Is Here with 2 New Flavors

Fresh off the heels of its spring roster, DQ is unleashing an "All-Stars" summer lineup, which includes two entirely new flavors. Here is the whole Dairy Queen "All-Stars" summer lineup:. New Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard: Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge crumble blended with DQ's signature vanilla soft serve.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Mexican Pizza

We did it! After months of speculation, a viral Change.org petition, and lobbying from the likes of Dolly Parton and Doja Cat, the cult-favorite Mexican Pizza is making its triumphant return to Taco Bell menus next month. And this time it's back for good. "Our menu is full of fan-favorites,...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Three New Desserts to Its Menu

When you think of ordering dessert at McDonald's, there's a high chance you're thinking about a fried apple pie. That's probably because the classic chain has been serving it since the '60s, although these days the fried version has been traded out for a baked one to appeal to customers concerned about keeping their fried food consumption low.
RESTAURANTS
DFW Community News

The Best Patio Dining In McKinney For 2022

Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch spot, somewhere to relax with all the family or a romantic alfresco date night, these are some of the best McKinney restaurants for patio dining in 2022. Best Patios in McKinney – Downtown McKinney. Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen. 216 W. Virginia St.,...
MCKINNEY, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Clarksville, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Clarksville, Tennessee, let your adventure begin! We're about 40 minutes northwest of Nashville on I-24, so we're in a great location for your next road trip. All the activities to do in Clarksville are to experience, create, taste, and enjoy. Historic attractions, an artsy attitude, naturally gorgeous rivers and trails, and a hip artisan food and beverage scene ensure that visitors have a good time and leave with lasting memories.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy