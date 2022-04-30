ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JPS students graduate with high school diploma, college credits

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uApbe_0fOnHcuQ00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – For the first time in JPS history, 19 students will walk across the stage this weekend graduating with a high school diploma and college credits.

A business entrepreneur, a physician and a career in the sciences are just some of the goals that the Jackson Tougaloo Early College High School Program has prepared students for.

With the help of teachers and college professors, JPS high schoolers were able to take coursework at Tougaloo.

“The top two feelings I’ve been having for the longest would probably be excitement and overwhelmed because it’s been a long time coming,” said senior, Mauricsa Woods.

Their journeys to higher education started in 9th grade in 2018. Not knowing what to expect they boldly accepted the challenge of balancing high school and college courses.

“It taught me maturity. We have to grow up to learn and deal with these college courses but not only in the 9th grade we’re taking major courses. We have to get done with these major high school course by the end of our 10th grade year to then just go right into being a college student so it’s definitely has to teach you a certain level of maturity just to be able to do that,” said senior, Carolin Nichols.

“Coming in and not knowing a lot of people it was putting me in a position where I had to step into my own and I felt like that has also guided me into the person I am today,” said Woods.

Some of the courses taken by students at the Liberal Arts college include marketing, business finance, world literature, public health, and biology. And today, they have their careers figured out.

“I have finally made my college decision and I’m going to attend Xavier University in Louisiana and I will be majoring in biology-pre-med,” said senior, Jahliyah Readus.

“I am a very creative person and a creative writer. neither one of them will lead into my career paths I’m going into the medical field but they’ll definitely help me as far as my communication skills and my people skills go,” said Nichols.

“I am a business owner. I am the owner of Tootie Trendy Treats and I will be attending Tougaloo College to pursue that. I will be graduating with my bachelor’s in 2023,” said Woods.

Some students will earn an associates degree or have up to two years of credits towards a bachelor’s degree on graduation day. The ceremony will be held Sunday, May 1 at 10 a.m. at the Jackson Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

JSU holds spring graduation ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) held their 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, April 30. Hundreds of graduates walked across the stage at Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. This year’s keynote speaker was the Under Secretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and the Environment, Dr. Homer Wilkes. Graduates said they’re looking forward to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Petal High School teacher awarded James Madison Fellowship

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal High School (PHS) history teacher Greg Howard has been awarded the 2022 James Madison Graduate Fellowship for Mississippi by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation. The goal of the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation is to help secondary level history, government, and civics teachers become outstanding educators of the U.S. […]
PETAL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Education
WJTV 12

5 arrested after weekend traffic stops in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops. The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jps#College Student#Tougaloo College#Highschool#The Jackson Tougaloo
WJTV 12

Delta catfish farm sued for racial discrimination

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Harris Russell Farms (HRF), a catfish farm in the Delta, is being sued by five Black Mississippi farmworkers for alleged racial discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that HRF used the H-2A visa program to hire white South African workers, which resulted in unpaid wages and lost job opportunities for the five farmworkers. […]
DELTA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

JCSD employee fired after iconic Ocean Springs rooster found dead

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) terminated a Jones County Juvenile Detention Center Correctional Officer after an iconic Ocean Springs rooster was found dead. On Sunday, April 24, investigators said Kendra Shaffer was implicated in taking of Carl the Rooster in downtown Ocean Springs. The rooster was later found deceased […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Beloved Ocean Springs rooster believed to have been killed

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Ocean Springs community members are mourning the loss of a well-known rooster that they believe was killed. The Hattiesburg American reported the city is home to multiple chickens that roam the streets. Many neighbors love them, while others don’t. Carl the Rooster grew to become a well-known chicken that roamed […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Leaf River in Perry County

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators identified the body as 32-year-old Jason Tyler Wade. His family and friends reported him missing on Thursday, April 21. Anyone with information about Wade’s death can call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-964-8461 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-964-7867. A reward has been offered for up to $1,000. […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Moore Funeral Service destroyed by fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Moore Funeral Service building in Purvis was destroyed in a fire that happened on April 23, 2022. Pine Belt News reported firefighters received a call around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday about the fire. Fire officials said the building is a loss. No injuries were reported during the incident, and […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy