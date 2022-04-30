Beale Street Music Festival returns to Memphis in full force

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Beale Street Music Fest is in full force for the first time in two years. Thousands have gathered at its new location — the Fairgrounds at Liberty Park for a night of fun.

A strong post-pandemic comeback for the Beale Street Music Festival. Embracing change, thousands stood in line outside its new location on the Fairgrounds at Liberty Park.

“I was a little skeptic at first. I must admit because we’re just so used to it being downtown and that’s tradition,” said Yvette Thomas who is hosting with event sponsor Terminix.

Memphis’ own Al Kapone and Three 6 Mafia are among the list of early performers.

Crowds are coming from across the country to hear internationally known acts like Van Morrison and Lil Wayne.

Memphis In May VP Randy Belvins says the event brings millions to the Memphis area.

“The last time we had a full festival was in 2019. In 2019, Memphis in May delivered an economic impact of $149 million,” Belvins said. “You’re looking at hotels, you’re looking at people who work at hotels paychecks all the small restaurants and bars and clubs that will have a shot in the arm this weekend.”

The excitement is spilling over to the Cooper-Young area as crowds enjoy the patio perfect weather.

Celtic Crossing is extending its hours for the festival with servers standing by to cash in.

“Oh gosh, they’re excited they are going to make a bunch of money. I think we’re going to have lots of folks here,” said Alyssa Holliday, the manager at Celtic Crossing.

Some say the funds will go a long way in the community.

“I know that COVID put us in a situation where a lot of these vendors have been impacted financially so this is a great opportunity for them to now be out here big crowds and making money they need to make,” Thomas said.

Here are some things you need to know before you go to the music festival. All bags must be clear. There are two ways to get into the festival, so use the entrance on Southern to avoid long lines. There are also plenty of precautions to keep people safe with police officers at every entrance and riding around inside.

