ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 22:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buchanan;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Daviess County, MO
County
Buchanan County, MO
County
Platte County, MO
City
Gentry, MO
City
Maysville, MO
County
Clinton County, MO
City
Gower, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Gallatin, MO
City
Holt, MO
County
Worth County, MO
City
Clinton, MO
City
Plattsburg, MO
City
Hamilton, MO
City
Trimble, MO
County
Dekalb County, MO
County
Caldwell County, MO
County
Harrison County, MO
City
Clarksdale, MO
City
Dearborn, MO
City
Lathrop, MO
City
Camden Point, MO
City
Osborn, MO
County
Gentry County, MO
City
Albany, MO
City
Bethany, MO
City
Edgerton, MO
City
Grant City, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this morning to 18.5 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 20.7 feet early Friday morning. It will fall below flood stage again Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1pm 1pm 1pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 20.1 Wed 9am 19.6 20.1 20.2
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Buchanan Caldwell#Plattsburg Lathrop#Union Star
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS NORTHWESTERN WAGONER AND EAST CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tulsa.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southern Johnson County FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in north central Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations, Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Marion, Newton County Higher Elevations, Newton County Lower Elevations, Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations and Searcy County Lower Elevations. In western Arkansas, Johnson County Higher Elevations and Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A storm system will bring several rounds of potentially heavy rainfall to portions of the watch area Thursday. One to two inches of rainfall are forecast for these areas, which have seen several inches of rainfall in recent days.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Two Rivers River near Hallock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 807.0 feet, Storm sewer valves at 175 bridge, 4th St S, and the cemetery are closed and portable pumps are set up. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 806.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 806.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 802.2 feet Wednesday. - Flood stage is 802.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet today. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE FRIDAY EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Water begins to affect access to Winset Hollow. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water impacts 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Extreme turbulence makes the river unsafe for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 13.6 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:57:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties. For the Little River...including Tecumseh, Sasakwa...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Low-lying croplands... pastures... and rural roads may experience shallow flooding or be isolated by deeper water in overflow channels cutting across the flood plain. The area affected is entirely rural... and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.6 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 11.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.3 feet on 08/11/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Muskogee; Okfuskee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Western Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. 1 inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Okmulgee... Bristow Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Haskell... Kiefer Beggs... Mounds Kellyville... Depew Slick... Preston Bald Hill... Stonebluff Welty... Oneta Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 203.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 43.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 43.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.2 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sandusky, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 900 PM EDT. Target Area: Sandusky; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Portage River At Woodville affecting Sandusky and Wood Counties. For the Portage River...including Woodville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portage River At Woodville. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, The river inundates lower portions of Trail Marker Park and is out of banks in Pemberville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this afternoon to a crest of 9.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/24/1977. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN OKMULGEE AND NORTH CENTRAL OKFUSKEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy