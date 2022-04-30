ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Montgomery, Page, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 15:16:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. this afternoon at 530 PM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Missouri Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. .Heavy rainfall is expected near the river tonight and Thursday. This could cause the river to rise above flood stage. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Marmaton River near Nevada. * WHEN...From this morning to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, minor flooding occurs near the gage site and affects low lying areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. Agricultural flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 26.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday and continue falling to 18.8 feet Wednesday. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Western Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. 1 inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Okmulgee... Bristow Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Haskell... Kiefer Beggs... Mounds Kellyville... Depew Slick... Preston Bald Hill... Stonebluff Welty... Oneta Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 203.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 43.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 43.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.2 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Lincoln; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma North Canadian River near Harrah affecting Lincoln, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie Counties. For the North Canadian River...including Woodward, Woodward, Seiling, Watonga, El Reno, Yukon, Oklahoma City at NW 10th Street, Oklahoma City at Britton Road, Harrah, Shawnee, Wetumka...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Harrah. * WHEN...From this morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Shallow flooding of low-lying areas along the river may occur in eastern Oklahoma County... the southwest corner of Lincoln County... and northwestern Pottawatomie County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 11.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 11:05 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southern Johnson County FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in north central Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations, Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Marion, Newton County Higher Elevations, Newton County Lower Elevations, Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations and Searcy County Lower Elevations. In western Arkansas, Johnson County Higher Elevations and Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A storm system will bring several rounds of potentially heavy rainfall to portions of the watch area Thursday. One to two inches of rainfall are forecast for these areas, which have seen several inches of rainfall in recent days.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2 feet early Saturday. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet today. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 14.6 Wed 8 am CDT 14.6 14.8 14.9
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:26:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CREEK...NORTHERN OKMULGEE AND NORTHEASTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 931 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles south of Okfuskee, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Okfuskee Beggs... Preston Okmulgee State Park... Mason HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK

