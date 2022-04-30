ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How a mother-of-two was told she had 'low iron levels' when it was really terminal cancer which could kill her within months - as she reveals the VERY common symptom that doctors dismissed

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A brave mother-of-two has detailed her heartbreaking battle with cancer after she was given just months to live following a misdiagnosis of her illness after feeling tired.

Chanelle Moles, 34, from Fremantle in Western Australia, was given the devastating news she had stage four colon cancer in late 2020.

She'd spent the previous year being told her severe exhaustion was due to low iron, hormone imbalance and post-natal depression following the birth of her second child.

Ms Moles said she'd be bedridden for days after simply going for a walk, but thought her tiredness may be due to caring for a young baby and toddler.

'My fatigue was frustrating, and it was taking a toll on the family and my relationship with my husband, Graham,' she wrote on a blog detailing her journey.

After pushing doctors to keep investigating her symptoms she was referred to have a colonoscopy where a tumour was found in her colon and she was told the cancer had spread to her liver.

In February of this year she was given between six and 18 months to live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dxwzh_0fOnGbYy00
Chanelle Moles, 34, (pictured with family and two young children) from Fremantle in Western Australia was given the devastating news she had stage four colon cancer in late 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mB93M_0fOnGbYy00
The 34-year-old has undergone countless surgeries and rounds of chemo as she battles cancer

'Never in my wildest dreams could I have thought that within 5 years of becoming a mummy I would be told I don't have long to live,' the mother said.

'Everyday I wake up I wish I could just 'wake up' from this nightmare and see that it was all just a dream.'

Following her cancer diagnosis in 2020 Ms Moles spent 13 months in and out of hospital having multiple surgeries and invasive chemotherapy.

In July last year her body was unable to keep up with the chemo but scans showed spots on her liver were still there.

She tried CyberKnife, which uses a robotic radiotherapy device and in a brief glimmer of hope she was told in November her spots had gone and she was in remission.

But the joy was short lived and just days before last Christmas Ms Moles was told the cancer had now spread to her peritoneal cavity, ovaries and abdomen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2tPk_0fOnGbYy00
The young mum was told in February this year she had between six and 18 months to live
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4gsD_0fOnGbYy00
Ms Moles says she is a 'fighter' and is determined to defeat her illness

She described the news as being 'yanked back into the nightmare'.

'While everyone was eating (Christmas) ham, I wondered if I was going to be here for Santa's next flyby,' she said.

Then came another surgery where Ms Moles was told all of the cancer would be removed and she'd be left with a 'clean slate'.

But sadly when she woke she found out that wasn't the case and was given just months to live.

Ms Moles has regularly been updating loved ones on her journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18H3Eg_0fOnGbYy00
Ms Moles supported by her husband Graham has been promoting a fundraiser to help her undergo potentially lifesaving treatment in the US
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkf8v_0fOnGbYy00
'I have a chance at being able to be here to see my children grow up, to live past 34 years,' the mother said

In what may be her next chance at a long and healthy life the 34-year-old has been accepted to receive peptide replacement therapy in Houston, Texas.

But the cost of the procedure is lengthy and her loved ones launched a GoFundMe to help get Ms Moles the treatment she needs.

She said she saw the story of another person with cancer who was 'saved' after receiving the treatment, despite being given three months to live.

'I have a chance at being able to be here to see my children grow up, to live past 34 years,' she said.

'If you can find it in your heart and your means to help, please do. Not just for me, but for my kids. I don't want to leave them, not yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtYlW_0fOnGbYy00
Ms Moles said she's been putting on a brave face for her children

'I love life and I am doing everything I possibly can to fight for mine.'

In just three days their goal of $150,000 has been reached with Ms Moles sharing her gratitude to Instagram on Saturday.

'This is all so surreal, the nightmare of the past 18 months ... that energy has been transformed into such positivity from all your love and kindness,' she said.

She will now leave for the US on May 13 to undergo the potentially lifesaving treatment which may take between six and nine months.

Her family are hoping the nightmare may finally be over.

'Being told I have a few months left to live certainly knocked me about, but I am a fighter and will not be defeated,' Ms Moles said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xt1lP_0fOnGbYy00
Ms Moles will jet to the US on May 13 to receive treatment she hopes will put an end to her nightmare

