Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1pm 1pm 1pm Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 25.5 Wed 8am 25.3 24.7 17.8

