The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to announce that first baseman Trey Cabbage has been named Southern League Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday, May 1. The award gives the Trash Pandas three Southern League award winners in a row to open the 2022 season after Brett Kerry (April 17) and Chase Silseth (April 24) earned the league’s first two Pitcher of the Week honors. Cabbage becomes the third Rocket City player to win the award, after Luis Aviles Jr. and Orlando Martinez accomplished the feat during the 2021 season.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO