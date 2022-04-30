Marking the 50th anniversary of my first ballot

Dunphy (John Dunphy)

This year marks two golden anniversaries for me. In the year of our Lord 1972, I graduated from high school and cast my first vote.

I have no intention of celebrating or even observing the former. John Quincy Adams characterized his single presidential term as “the four most miserable years of my life.” I can describe my high school years in much the same manner.

The second anniversary, however, is a different story. I became a full participant in our American democracy when I cast my first ballot. I even helped to make history.

Eighteen-year-olds received the right to vote when the Twenty-Sixth Amendment was ratified by the required three-fourths of the states on July 1, 1971. I became one of those newly-enfranchised Americans when I turned 18 in December of that year.

Why was the required age for voting lowered from 21 to 18? The Vietnam War has a great deal to do with it. Many Americans insisted that if you were old enough to fight and die in Vietnam, then you should also be old enough to vote.

For years I read that the average age of an American infantryman in Vietnam was just 19. Not so, according to the U.S. Wings web site. It was 22. However, this site also notes that “Of those killed, 61% killed were younger than 21 years old” and “11,465 of those killed were younger than 20 years old.” These brave young Americans were forever denied the opportunity to vote in an American election.

The 1960s pulsated with political energy. I grew up reading newspaper accounts and watching TV broadcasts that reported civil rights demonstrations and the Vietnam War. I wanted to become part of the movement. When my classmates were following sports, I was keeping tabs on protests. I was a sophomore in high school on Oct. 15, 1969, which was the date of the Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam. Demonstrations were held across the nation and around the world. Future president Bill Clinton, then studying at Oxford University on a Rhodes scholarship, organized a protest.

I recall one – just one – high school classmate wearing a black armband to show her support for the Moratorium. I tried to talk to some other students about the Moratorium but to no avail. Just about everyone in my school was focused on football season, scoring booze and passing exams.

Turning 18 was a big deal for me. I suddenly became eligible for two registrations: one voluntary; one required. Thanks to the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, I could choose to register to vote in the next election. Registering for the draft, however, was mandatory.

I wound up drawing the number 210 in the draft lottery. Since the land phase of the Vietnam War was really winding down, I knew there was little chance that I would ever be called up.

I kept my draft card in my wallet, along with my voter registration card. Yes, I was still stuck in high school but felt like a full-fledged adult.

Illinois held its primary election in March of 1972 and I cast my very first vote. Although a number of men and even one woman – Rep. Shirley Chisholm – were seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, only two of them were on the Illinois ballot: Sen. Edmund Muskie and former Sen. Eugene McCarthy.

I voted for McCarthy, who lost to Muskie by a two-to-one margin.

Sen. George McGovern won the nomination and chose Sen. Tom Eagleton of Missouri as his running mate. It took so long for the convention delegates to approve Eagleton that McGovern wound up delivering his “Come Home, America” acceptance speech in the wee hours of the morning. It was seen on TV only by insomniacs, shift workers and his most dedicated supporters such as myself.

Incumbent President Richard Nixon took 49 states, including Illinois, that November. I proudly cast my vote for a Democratic candidate I knew had no chance of winning.

I was in the minority in more ways than one. Surveys showed that most of the newly-enfranchised 18 to 20-year-olds voted for Nixon.

So much for the Youth Revolution that the Twenty-Sixth Amendment would supposedly unleash.