ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland Safety chosen in the third round of 2022 draft

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLDki_0fOnEpkK00

University of Maryland's Nick Cross, was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 2022 draft.

The safety is from Bowie and he attended DeMatha Catholic before signing to play at Maryland.

Cross is a three-time All-Big Ten selection that started all 13 games at safety for the Terps during his junior season in 2021. He stood second on the team last season with 66 tackles (44 solo) and led Maryland with three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

He posted the fastest 40-yard dash time of any safety at the combine with a 4.34.

The Bowie native becomes the highest Maryland player selected since Darnell Savage went in the first round to the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

The Terrapins have now had a player chosen in 26 of the last 28 NFL drafts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
College Park, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Bowie, MD
Local
Maryland Football
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy