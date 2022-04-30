Bexar County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was charged Wednesday with assaulting a woman while he was on-duty, then lying about what happened in a report.Konrad Thieme, 37, was charged with two felony counts of assault under the color of authority, and one county of making false statements in a report. Thieme will be arraigned at a later date, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.The incident on April 10, 2021 involved Thieme and two other deputies responding to a disturbance call in the 9300 block of Cima de Lago Street in Chatsworth, according to the district attorney's office. At the location, Thieme allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old unarmed woman, then later falsified in a report what had happened.Some of what happened at the call was captured on his body-worn video, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón."Our office will not tolerate abuses of power that result in criminal acts by law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect our community," Gascón said in a statement.The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO