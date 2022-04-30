ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Bexar County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office could use your help finding 15-year-old Hazel Contreras. She was last seen...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS LA

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy charged in on-duty assault of woman in Chatsworth

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was charged Wednesday with assaulting a woman while he was on-duty, then lying about what happened in a report.Konrad Thieme, 37, was charged with two felony counts of assault under the color of authority, and one county of making false statements in a report. Thieme will be arraigned at a later date, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.The incident on April 10, 2021 involved Thieme and two other deputies responding to a disturbance call in the 9300 block of Cima de Lago Street in Chatsworth, according to the district attorney's office. At the location, Thieme allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old unarmed woman, then later falsified in a report what had happened.Some of what happened at the call was captured on his body-worn video, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón."Our office will not tolerate abuses of power that result in criminal acts by law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect our community," Gascón said in a statement.The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy