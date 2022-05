Students involved with the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus Flight Team are preparing to compete in a national collegiate aviation competition. After finishing among the top three schools at the Region VI competition in October 2021, the K-State Salina Flight Team qualified for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference, also known as NIFA SAFECON. This year's competition will be May 9-14 in Columbus, Ohio, and hosted by Ohio State University. Twenty-seven schools from nine different regions around the country also qualified for the competition.

