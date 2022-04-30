ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The top 10 high schools in Missouri

By Joe Millitzer
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUVrq_0fOnDwtC00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best schools in the nation. Some of the best schools in Missouri are located in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

They did not offer a ranking for private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready to go to college. Seniors need to earn a qualifying score in at least one AP or IB exam. Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40 percent of the score. Another 30 percent includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

Students in Missouri need at least 24 credits to graduate. The Missouri Assessment Program is used to assess their knowledge. They can also enroll in the LifeSmarts program to be an informed consumer.

See the full list here: Best Missouri High Schools

Top 10 Missouri Public High Schools in 2022:

  1. Metro Academic and Classical High School – St. Louis
  2. Lincoln College Prep. – Kansas City
  3. Ladue Horton Watkins High School – Ladue
  4. Ewing Marion Kauffman High School – Kansas City
  5. Collegiate School Of Medicine and Bioscience – St. Louis
  6. Clayton High School – Clayton
  7. Lafayette Sr. High School – Wildwood
  8. Kirkwood Sr. High School – Kirkwood
  9. Parkway West High School – Ballwin
  10. Marquette Sr. High School – Chesterfield
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
State
Missouri State
City
Wildwood, MO
City
Ballwin, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Ladue, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple executed Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition to stop the scheduled execution of Carman Deck. After more than two decades since a brutal double murder in Jefferson County, Deck died by lethal injection Tuesday night. Deck, 56, murdered Zelma and James Long inside their...
DE SOTO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical High School#Collegiate School#Highschool#Us News#World Report#Ap#Lifesmarts#Metro Academic#St Louis Lincoln College#Ballwin Marquette Sr
FOX2Now

Where people in Columbia, Missouri are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Columbia, MO Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Columbia, Missouri between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KICK AM 1530

5 of the Most Infamous Serial Killers in Missouri’s History

I had no idea that there were so many serial killers from Missouri, over 100, but these are the worst of the worst in Missouri's history. The very first serial killer on record is Dr. Bennett Hyde who was convicted of murdering his father-in-law and relatives of his wife back in 1909. He was sentenced to life in prison, but in 1917 that decision was overturned and charges were dismissed. Hyde was a pharmacist and supposedly poisoned his victims, but there was a lot of miscommunication between lawyers and jurors which ended in several mistrials and finally a dismal of charges.
MISSOURI STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Springfield, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Springfield, Missouri, is based on the enjoyment of family, friends, and life's authentic moments as the heart of the Ozarks. Springfield is a location you will enjoy while feeling right at home, with intriguing sights, a diversified culinary scene, distinctive shopping, and a tribute to classic Americana heritage. The city is brimming with wonderful delicacies served in a range of chef-owned restaurants, with everything from white tablecloths and crystal glasses to checkered vinyl and plastic cups on offer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

Child hit by Orbeez gun shooting in Kansas town

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Council Grove is the latest Kansas town to see someone hurt by a dangerous TikTok challenge, according to local police. The Council Grove Police Department said Monday that it took a minor into custody for an aggravated battery incident over the weekend. Officers went around 8 p.m. Saturday to a home […]
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy