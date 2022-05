Patriots QB Mac Jones mentioned on latest 'Family Guy' episode originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been a pretty good year for Mac Jones. Over the last 12 months he's been drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots, won the team's starting quarterback job in training camp, performed better than any rookie at his position during the 2021 NFL season and helped lead the Pats back to the playoffs.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO