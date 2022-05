GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Hall County Historical Society held their last “Voices of the Past” program of the season at the old Burlington Station in Grand Island. NTV's Kent Boughton was the guest speaker, focusing on the deadly tornadoes that swept through the area on June 3, 1980. According to Boughton, the Grand Island tornadoes are “one of the most interesting historic events in weather history." He recalled the day with the audience.

