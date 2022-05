NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins went into the playoffs knowing they would be without starting goalie Tristan Jarry for at least the first couple of games. Now, their postseason hopes could depend on their No. 3 goalie — 30-year-old Louis Domingue — who until Tuesday night had exactly one playoff appearance and had played in only three NHL games the last two seasons. He signed with Pittsburgh — his sixth team in five years — as a free agent last September and spent most of the season in the AHL.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO