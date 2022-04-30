ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland's Ryan Ramsey throws 34th perfect game in NCAA history vs. Northwestern

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Ramsey, a junior left-handed pitcher for the Maryland Terrapins, threw the second perfect game in school history on Friday night against Northwestern. Ramsey's perfecto is just the 34th in NCAA history, and the first since former Duke pitcher Bryce Jarvis delivered one against Cornell in February 2020. Ramsey...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Major Cheating Allegations

It wouldn’t be college football without a little drama. And Pitt All-American Jordan Addison is currently at the center of it. During an appearance on Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Paul Finebaum weighed in on the issue of tampering in the age of NIL.
NFL
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Star Transferring For 3rd Time

One of the best college basketball players in the country will be transferring yet again. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has entered the transfer portal. He averaged close to 20 points per game this past year. Allen has played college basketball for three different...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
The Spun

Keyontae Johnson Makes Decision On His Basketball Future

After seeing head coach Mike White leave to become the head coach at arch-rival Georgia, the Florida Gators basketball team will now have to deal with losing star guard Keyontae Johnson. According to 247Sports, Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson has barely played at all since suffering a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Jarvis
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Baylor drop in early Top 25 And 1 after stars enter transfer portal

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and still be eligible to play next season was late Sunday night. Kentucky's Keion Brooks and Baylor's Matthew Mayer were among the final-weekend additions. Obviously, their decisions have impacted Version 7.0 of the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1, where North Carolina remains No. 1 followed by No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Arkansas.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Game#Phillies#College Baseball#The Maryland Terrapins#Northwestern#Cornell#Maryland Baseball#Diamondback#Rossokeefe2#Terrapin#The Baltimore Sun
CBS Sports

Ranking top 25 transfers for 2022: Baylor's Matthew Mayer enters portal just before deadline

Sunday marked the deadline for college basketball players to provide their current schools with written requests to enter the transfer portal if they wish for immediate eligibility in the 2022-23 season, and there were a couple of major late additions. Versatile wing Matthew Mayer entered the portal before the deadline, as did WAC Player of the Year Teddy Allen from New Mexico State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota WR announces transfer to Big 12 team

Douglas Emilien is following the yellow brick road. Monday, the former Minnesota wide receiver announced his decision to transfer to Kansas. He will join former teammate and running back Ky Thomas, who also entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. Emilien spent two seasons playing at Minnesota, appearing in...
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth that prompted his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. The superb performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ranking all nine QB picks in the 2022 NFL Draft: Titans get best value with Liberty's Malik Willis

The 2022 NFL Draft wasn't necessarily prolific in terms of big quarterback moves, with only one signal-caller coming off the board in the first round and at least three other projected Day 1 possibilities falling to the third. That doesn't mean QBs were ignored, however. By the end of the draft, eight different teams had combined to draft nine passers, and at least a third of those rookies could end up opening the 2022 season under center.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Two Gophers hit transfer portal following end of spring practice

Two Minnesota football players have decided to enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal. The news comes just a few days after the Golden Gophers closed out spring practice over the weekend. Rivals.com reported on Monday that receiver and return man Brock Annexstad and linebacker Ben Wileman have both...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star WR Jurrion Dickey to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly coveted wide receiver from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ when Jurrion Dickey announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, USC and Washington. Dickey is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 59 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro-Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy