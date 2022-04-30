Baylor Softball starts off weekend series with 1-0 win over Iowa State

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Baylor Softball team picked up a 10th win in its last 12 games as the Bears beat Iowa State 1-0 in a low scoring contest.

The lone run came via a Sydney Collazos RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, and Dariana Orme threw a complete game four hitter for her 12th win of the season.

The second game of the weekend series between the two teams will take place on Saturday, April 30th a 2:00 pm.

