Waco, TX

Baylor Softball starts off weekend series with 1-0 win over Iowa State

By Eric Kelly
 4 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Baylor Softball team picked up a 10th win in its last 12 games as the Bears beat Iowa State 1-0 in a low scoring contest.

The lone run came via a Sydney Collazos RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, and Dariana Orme threw a complete game four hitter for her 12th win of the season.

The second game of the weekend series between the two teams will take place on Saturday, April 30th a 2:00 pm.

Baylor Baseball beats Tarleton in midweek game

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team beat Tarleton 8-2 on Tuesday, as the Bears look to build some late season momentum. The story of the game was a stellar pitching performance, as Cam Caley, Grant Golomb and Cole Stasio combined to give up just four hits in nine innings, while striking out […]
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M begins 8 game homestand with UTA on Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies begin their final homestand of the regular season with Tuesday’s tilt against the UT Arlington Mavericks. First pitch on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is slated for 6:32 pm. ABOUT THE AGGIES. The Aggies enter the eight-game homestand off...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
