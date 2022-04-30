Family demanding answers after man shot to death by Houston police

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in Third Ward. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 3422 Sampson Street around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the man, who was in his early 20s, was found...
HUMBLE, Texas – A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed after she was reportedly held captive inside her northeast Harris County home by her mother’s boyfriend, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened Friday morning in the 2400 block of Canton Trace Lane in Humble.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
HOUSTON – A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed. On Thursday, March 3, a teen boy was found shot in the head outside of a business located in the 6800 block of Fry Road near FM 529.
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (COVERING KATY) – The only gun shots you’d typically hear at the corner of Westheimer Parkway and Fry Road are those coming from the range at George Bush Park, but we are learning that wasn’t the case on the evening of March 1, 2022.
HOUSTON – A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at an apartment in Houston’s Westchase area Tuesday morning. Latonya Deshall Malone, 42, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon. According to Houston police, officers were dispatched to a...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot 18 times in a carjacking outside a gas station on FM-1960 in North Harris County, according to deputies. Harris County sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at the 7-Eleven near...
HOUSTON – A family in The Heights is asking parents to teach their children about gun safety after their two boys found and picked up a loaded handgun at a restaurant playground during dinner Wednesday. “All of sudden, my youngest whose five walks up holding like a platter with...
