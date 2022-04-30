ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay restaurant adds table-bussing robot

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kgcD_0fOn7mz100

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Sous chef Colin Geibel is raving about the newest addition to his restaurant.

"All staff is excited about it," he said. "We're excited to tell family and friends about it. ... Kids have lost their marbles over this."

And it's not human.

"We have our 'Servi' bussing robot at Mangiare Italian Restaurant," Geibel said.

The robot will bring table supplies to and from the kitchen. A server can then put the plate on the table or send back dirty dishes.

"It's going to be coming down with some plateware and some silverware," Geibel said. "There is a cleaning bus tub and some cleaning supplies that are attached to the back of it."

Workers say it relieves stress and allows servers to spend more time with customers.

"It is programmed at every single one of our tables, and the bar location as well, to come and deliver what a busser or a server would normally do," Geibel said.

It can bring food out to customers, and that's how it's used on special occasions. But otherwise, servers are the ones giving meals to patrons at Mangiare.

Once Servi is out on the dining room floor, it takes the tap of a touch screen to send it back to the kitchen.

"If there is an obstruction, it'll stop and then very politely say 'please excuse me,' and then it'll continue on its path," Geibel said.

Creator Bear Robotics charges businesses $999 a month for the robot. And it's not for everybody.

"There are certainly a handful of customers who have that kind of look in their eye about the technology of it," Geibel said.

But with staffing challenges, server Desan Wilson is all for it.

"It makes it just a little bit easier, having just a repetitive task to have the robot do so we can help focus on our customers and give them the best experience that's possible," he said.

It's only been at Mangiare for a month, but the plan is to use even more.

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hand-crafting cheese for a century

THERESA — Widmer’s Cheese Cellars is celebrating their 100-year anniversary of being in business making artisan, hand-crafted cheeses this year. “It means a lot to our family. Since it’s been in the family ... we just want to try to carry on that tradition as long as possible,” said Vice President of Operations Joseph “Joey” Widmer Jr. “Since my great-grandfather started making cheese in 1922 we’ve been trying to stick to the traditional, hand-crafted, artisan ways of making cheese.”
THERESA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Green Bay, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Green Bay, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Leon's Frozen Custard celebrates 80 years with 80¢ cones on May 1

MILWAUKEE - Leon's Frozen Custard has an offer you cannot pass up for Sunday, May 1. A Facebook post says to celebrate it's 80th year in business, the popular custard stand near 27th and Oklahoma on Milwaukee's south side will be offering 80¢ single scoop cones on Sunday. Nearly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Food Drink#Nbc 26#Servi
Channel 3000

6 Wisconsin cities ideal for a getaway

You could spend a lifetime exploring the little towns and interesting cities within the state’s borders. It’s sometimes easy to overlook some of the smaller spots that don’t get as much tourism buzz, but these six locations are ideal for a Wisconsin getaway. Right under the Door...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Investigation continues into Green Bay shooting

Our next weather maker will move in tonight into tomorrow. Although it may be brisk at times, it won’t be quite as breezy as what we’ve dealt with the past few days. At least 2,000 auto enthusiasts braved the rainy weather to be back together after a two-year hiatus.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sasquatch 107.7

Stunning Wisconsin Home Comes with Strange Guest House

This West Bent, Wisconsin home is seriously beautiful. I mean, it should be, it's being sold for $4.7 million! It's on a working farm so if you've dreamed of running a farm or owning farm animals for fun this is a great opportunity. If you also want to keep your guests very far away when they come over, this is also the perfect home for you.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC 26 WGBA

How Wisconsin craft breweries are working to stay afloat

"I definitely would have thought we'd have, we'd be open for a year by now," said Matt Walters. He and his brother had the idea to open up their own craft brewery back in 2019, Cocoon Brewing . They had planned to be open by the spring 2020, but that dream stopped dead in it's tracks when March came around. First it was the pandemic that slowed them down, but now inflation and supply issues are causing more setbacks. Thankfully, the groundbreaking is happening in the next few weeks.
WISCONSIN STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in St Paul, Minnesota

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Burger Moe's is a lively neighborhood eatery in downtown St. Paul's West 7th Street district, just two blocks west of the Xcel Energy Center. Moe's a beautiful outside terrace, and delicious food! Start with the spicy ground lamb "Lamb Kofta Burger," which is topped with crumbled feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, and chermoula. Choose from more than 85 beers from all around the world, including 60 on tap from St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Botanical Garden unveils new ‘Habitat’ exhibit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Green Bay Botanical Garden exhibit allows visitors to see how their favorite creatures live. The exhibit, called “Habitat”, features eight displays showcasing habitats in nature. Habitats of birds, butterflies, bugs and fungi are being examined, just to name a few. “There’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel 3000

The time of your life in Elkhart Lake

What if “Dirty Dancing” was set in Wisconsin in 2022? If it was, The Osthoff Resort, a destination with Old World charm that first opened as a hotel in Elkhart Lake in 1886, would seem like a fitting backdrop. Since we’re changing the script, let’s say Frances Houseman,...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy