FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Off the field, Nationals prospect Brady House prefers to keep it lowkey. He spends his free time hanging with friends, playing video games and, during the offseason, bass fishing at local lakes back home in Georgia. Rather than lean into the hype that comes with being a first-round draft pick, he tries to cancel out the noise and focus on improving his game.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO