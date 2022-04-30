ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Three people are arrested after multiple days of thefts in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested three people after a multi-day crime spree. 24-year-old Abimael Ramos-Rodriguez 24-year-old Luis Vazquez...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 8

Albert Smith
4d ago

what is their immigration status? do your job News media! investigate and report the facts.

Reply
6
Related
WCJB

A crash in Alachua County sent seven people to the hospital

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue joined law enforcement while responding to a crash. Crews found a single vehicle with heavy damage involving multiple passengers. This was on Northwest 164th Terrace and County Road 235. One passenger had to be extricated out of the vehicle. Seven patients were...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
WCJB

Marion County man saved from mobile home fire by neighbor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is in the hospital after their neighbor saved them from a fire in Marion County. According to Marion County Fire Rescue officials, 12 fire rescue units responded to a fire at the 8900 block of South US Highway 441. Prior to firefighters arriving on...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Three men caught on video carrying body from Florida home, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WPEC) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three men caught on video carrying a body out of a home in Davenport, Florida. According to detectives, the victim was Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Authorities said Johnson was fatally shot during a drug deal inside a home he was renting.
DAVENPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Crime Spree#Local News
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy