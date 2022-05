The search for a retired Erie County Sheriff's K9 has come to a tragic end.

Haso, the eight-year-old K9 officer, was found dead Friday, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen Monday in Ashford .

Deputies did not provide 7 News many details about the circumstances surrounding Haso's death but did confirm that an investigation is underway.

More information is expected to be released Saturday.