Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR WASHITA AND SOUTHERN CUSTER COUNTIES At 100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cordell, moving northeast at 40 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was located west of Burns Flat moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clinton, Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Arapaho, Dill City, Canute, Corn, Butler, Bessie, Rocky, Foss, Retrop, Foss Reservoir and Stafford. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0