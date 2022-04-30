Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan, Sheridan, Thomas, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Southern Johnson County FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in north central Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations, Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations, Marion, Newton County Higher Elevations, Newton County Lower Elevations, Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations and Searcy County Lower Elevations. In western Arkansas, Johnson County Higher Elevations and Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A storm system will bring several rounds of potentially heavy rainfall to portions of the watch area Thursday. One to two inches of rainfall are forecast for these areas, which have seen several inches of rainfall in recent days.

