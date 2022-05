After several days of speculation regarding his status, Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the top receiver in the country, Addison is expected to be at the center of a NIL bidding war among several schools. One report over the weekend linked him to USC, though ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Addison is undecided on a destination and could return to Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO