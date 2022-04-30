Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert drafted in 3rd round by New York Jets

LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets in the NFL Draft on Friday.

The Lindenhurst, New York native is a dual-threat pass catcher and run blocker.

Ruckert hauled in 54 catches for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns during his four years at Ohio State. His numbers would’ve been much higher if not for all the talent at OSU receiver room, which included first round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave .

Ruckert flashed his pass catching ability in a few key moments, including two different one-handed catches: a touchdown against Wisconsin in the 2019 Big Ten Championship game and a one-handed catch against Alabama in the 2020 National Championship game.

