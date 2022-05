Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson was officially signed by the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent on Monday following the 2022 NFL Draft. Robinson started all 38 of the Sooners’ games over the last three seasons, and moved to right tackle in 2021 after spending the 2020 season at right guard. The 6-foot-3, 324-pounder from McKinney, Texas was an All-Big 12 second team selection by the Associated Press last season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO