Washington goes offense in 3rd round, selects RB Brian Robinson Jr.

By Jake Rohm
 4 days ago

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — In the third round of the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders went back to the offense, selecting Alabama runningback Brian Robinson Jr.

In his senior season for the Crimson Tide, Robinson Jr. rushed for 1343 yards on 271 carries, and scoring 14 touchdowns. Out of the backfield, the senior was able to catch 35 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

On day two, the Commanders picked two Alabama players, with their 2nd round pick being defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis 47th overall.

